Rly to waive expenses incurred on RT-PCR, RAT tests of personnel of other depts in group settings

New Delhi :

The Railway Board has decided to waive the expenditure incurred on RT-PCR and RAT tests of non-railway personnel in camps and group settings, a statement from the ministry said on Friday.





It has also decided to supply food to such patients during COVID-related hospitalisation for free.





"The Indian Railways has been at the forefront of fighting COVID with all its might -- from maintaining the supply chains and keeping the wheels of the economy moving to providing COVID-care coaches, running oxygen expresses and passenger trains in the most trying circumstances.





"Waiving of these key medical charges is a step towards making healthcare accessible for all," the national transporter said.





The railways has dedicated more than 6,500 hospital beds in its 125 hospitals across the country for the treatment of COVID-19 patients.





The national transporter has said around 93,000 railway beneficiaries have been affected by the virus.