Gold tumbles Rs 191, silver plunges Rs 1,062

New Delhi :

Gold tumbled Rs 191 to Rs 46,283 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday in-line with decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.





In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,474 per 10 gram.





Silver also plunged Rs 1,062 to Rs 67,795 per kilogram from Rs 68,857 per kilogram in the previous trade.





In the international market, gold was trading down at USD 1,769 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.92 per ounce.





"Gold prices pared early gains on US economic recovery with better-than-expected US GDP numbers. The rise in US bond yields also pressured gold prices to trade weak," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.





Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, "Gold prices traded lower as positive US economic data and higher US treasury yields dampened the metal''s appeal."