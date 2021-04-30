Dalmia Bharat Q4 consolidated profit zooms to Rs 640 cr

New Delhi :

Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 3,281 crore during the quarter under review, up 32.13 per cent, compared to Rs 2,483 crore in the year-ago period, Dalmia Bharat said in a regulatory filing.





During the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, Dalmia Bharat reported tax credit of Rs 212 crore as against a tax expense of Rs 41 crore in the same period of the previous year.





The Board of Directors has recommended a dividend of Rs 1.33 per equity share for financial year 2020-21.





Shares of Dalmia Bharat were trading 2.76 per cent lower at Rs 1,494.10 apiece on BSE.