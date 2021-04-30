RBI to hold open mkt sessions on May 6

Mumbai :

Under this OMO, the RBI will sell short-term securities worth Rs 10,000 crore maturing in the current band next year and purchase long-term securities of an equal amount maturing between 2026 and 2030.





“On a review of current liquidity and financial conditions, the Reserve Bank of India has decided to conduct simultaneous purchase and sale of Government securities under Open Market Operations (OMO) for an aggregate amount of Rs 10,000 crore each on May 6, 2021,” the RBI said in a statement.