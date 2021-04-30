Apple posts record USD 89.6 bn revenue, iPhones sales grow over 65 pc

Cupertino :

Rising on iPhone 12 series, the smartphone category saw a massive 65.5 per cent growth from last year, and Mac and iPad sales also performed better.





“This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their own lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. Apple shares were up 4 pc in extended trading. The company also authorised $90 billion in share buybacks.





The iPhone revenue was $47.94 billion, up 65.5 per cent (on-year) while Services revenue was $16.9 billion, up 26.7 pc. Apple posted revenue for Mac lineup at $9.1, up 70.1 per cent and $7.8 bn for iPads