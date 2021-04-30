Facebook’s monthly user base reaches 2.85 bn amid sales surge

San Francisco :

The social network beat expectations and posted a record revenue of $26.1 billion in the first quarter, 48 per cent more than the same period last year. It reported net income of $9.5 billion, nearly double the income of $4.9 billion in the first quarter of 2020.





“We had a strong quarter as we helped people stay connected and businesses grow,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.





“We will continue to invest aggressively to deliver new and meaningful experiences for years to come, including in newer areas like augmented and virtual reality, commerce, and the creator economy,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.





Facebook shares jumped 7 per cent in extended trading and closed up 1.2 per cent.