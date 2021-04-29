Over 100 lakh tonne wheat procured in Punjab so far

Amritsar :

Over 100 lakh tonne wheat has been procured in Punjab so far in the ongoing rabi marketing season.





Punjab Food Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that out of the total arrival of 101.86 lakh tonne in mandis, the procurement agencies have procured 100.17 lakh tonne so far.





The state government is expecting a total arrival of 130 lakh tonne of crop.





Ashu said payment worth Rs 15,500 crore has been paid to over six lakh farmers under the newly implemented direct benefit transfer system.





Meanwhile, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Thursday extended cash credit limit (CCL) for Punjab for the ongoing wheat procurement season. The RBI extended the CCL of Rs 2,953.46 crore till the end of May.





With this, the sanctioned limit of Rs 21,658.73 crore has been enhanced to Rs 24,612.19 crore, according to a state government statement here.