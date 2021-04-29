Silver futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi :

Silver prices rose by Rs 499 to Rs 69,542 per kg in futures trade on Thursday as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for May delivery gained Rs 499, or 0.72 per cent, to Rs 69,542 per kg in 7,193 lots.





Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built by participants on a positive domestic trend.





Globally silver was trading 0.27 per cent higher at USD 26.39 per ounce in New York.