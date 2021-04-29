Aluminium futures rise on spot demand

New Delhi :

Aluminium prices rose 0.54 per cent to Rs 195.75 per kg in the futures trade on Thursday as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for the May delivery gained Rs 1.05, or 0.54 per cent, to Rs 195.75 per kg in a business turnover of 2,085 lots.





Analysts said creation of fresh positions by traders on demand from consumer industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.