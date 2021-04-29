Thu, Apr 29, 2021

Zinc futures gain on spot demand

Published: Apr 29,202101:43 PM by PTI

Zinc prices rose by 0.09 per cent to Rs 234.85 per kg in futures trade on Thursday tracking a firm trend in physical markets on the back of a pick-up in spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, zinc contracts for May delivery traded higher by 20 paise, or 0.09 per cent, to Rs 234.85 per kg with a business turnover of 2,477 lots.

Marketmen said widening of positions by participants following a pick-up in demand from consuming industries kept zinc prices higher in futures trade.

