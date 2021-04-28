Samsung heirs to pay USD10.7 bn taxes

Heirs of late Samsung Group chief Lee Kun-hee said on Wednesday they would pay more than 12 trillion won ($10.7 billion) in inheritance taxes, the largest-ever in the country’s history, but did not reveal how they would split inherited stocks among them, a key issue in reshaping the ownership of the nation’s No 1 conglomerate.
Seoul:
They said they will also donate 1 trillion won to support the virus fight and research for rare child diseases, and around 23,000 pieces of the senior Lee’s art collections, estimated to be valued at about 2 trillion won.
The announcement came two days before their deadline to report and pay inheritance taxes to the authorities. Lee was survived by his wife, Hong Ra-hee, only son, Jae-yong, and two daughters.
