Price range of Harley’s latest bikes out

New Delhi :

The bikes are tagged between Rs 10.11 lakh and Rs 34.99 lakh in India (ex-showroom).





The 2021 Iron 883 is priced at Rs 10.11 lakh, Forty-Eight at Rs 11.75 lakh, Softail Standard at Rs 15.25 lakh, Street Bob at Rs 15.99 lakh, Fat Bob at Rs 16.75 lakh, Pan America 1250 at Rs 16.9 lakh and Pan America 1250 Special at Rs 19.99 lakh.





“We are excited to open the bookings for the 2021 range of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India. The line-up is now strengthened with the introduction of the Pan America Adventure Tourer,” Hero MotoCorp Head - Premium Segment Business Unit Ravi Avalur said. The 2021 model range appeals to a broader consumer segment and will ensure Harley-Davidson’s leadership in the leisure motorcycling segment, he noted.





“Harley-Davidson enters 2021 focused on motorcycling as an emotional experience. The pursuit of adventure and freedom on the open road is the foundation of our heritage and the vision of our future. ,” Harley-Davidson Motor VP-Marketing Theo Keetell said.





In September last year, Harley-Davidson had announced the discontinuation of sales and manufacturing operations in India, a decade after it started selling its premium bikes in the country.





In late October, Hero MotoCorp and Harley-Davidson announced a partnership for the Indian market.