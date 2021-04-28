TVS Motor shares zoom nearly 15 pc after strong Q4 earnings

New Delhi :

Shares of TVS Motor Company on Wednesday closed nearly 15 per cent higher after the company posted nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021.





The stock zoomed 16.74 per cent to its one-year high of Rs 661.10 during the day on the BSE. Later, it closed at Rs 645.90, a gain of 14.06 per cent.





On the NSE, it rallied 17.25 per cent to Rs 664 -- its 52-week high -- during the day and finally closed 14.60 per cent higher at Rs 649.





In traded volume terms, 12.68 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 3.96 crore units at the NSE during the day.





The earnings came in after market hours on Tuesday.





TVS Motor company posted a nearly four-fold increase in its consolidated net profit to Rs 319.19 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2021, riding on the back of robust sales in the domestic and international markets.





The company had reported a net profit of Rs 81.84 crore during the January-March quarter of 2019-20. Revenue from operations rose to Rs 6,131.90 crore in the fourth quarter from Rs 4,104.71 crore in the same period of 2019-20 fiscal, TVS Motor said in a regulatory filing.





During the period under review, the company said its total two-wheeler and three wheeler sales across domestic and international markets stood at 9.28 lakh units, up 47 per cent from 6.33 lakh units sold in the fourth quarter of 2019-20.





For the entire 2020-21 fiscal, the company posted a net profit of Rs 607.50 crore as against Rs 646.80 crore in the financial year 2020, a decline of 6.07 per cent.





Consolidated revenue from operations rose to Rs 19,420.82 crore in FY21 from Rs 18,849.31 crore in 2019-20.