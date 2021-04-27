ICT industry veteran Manoj Chugh joins as advisor to Vehere's Board

New Delhi :

As per a company statement, Chugh has served in leadership positions across some of the biggest tech companies and brings the best of management, leadership, operational and technical expertise to Vehere.





"Manoj has close to four decades of experience in the IT Industry, across 'Systems Integration Businesses, High Tech Firms and Global IT Services'. In his prior roles, he was the Regional President, APJ for EMC's Global Accounts Program. He also served as the President for EMC's Business in the SAARC Region and as the President of Cisco System's business in this Region, amongst others," the statement said.





"In his stellar career, Manoj has led many technology businesses to a position of leadership. In the past, Manoj has also served as the Chairman of SNIA (Storage Networking Industry Association) India and has also been on the Executive Board of the American Chambers of Commerce in India (AMCHAM) for six years. Manoj is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kharagpur, and is based in New Delhi, India."





At present, Vehere has been consistently ranked among the fastest-growing cyber situational awareness companies and has witnessed a steady uptick in business over the past years.





The company is led by a team of cyber security experts and its solutions have been deployed across Governments, Businesses, and Continents.