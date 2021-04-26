Apple ships record 1 mn plus iPhones in India in Q1 2021

New Delhi :





On the back of increased domestic assembly, Apple iPhone 11 shipments increased 176 per cent (on-year) in the first quarter. “Apple has had yet another exceptional quarter in India, shipping over a million iPhones for the first time in, what is traditionally, a lull quarter,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-IIG, CMR.





Apple iPhone shipments gained in strength on the back of the enduring brand equity that Apple enjoys in the country and also, in part, “driven by evolving consumer understanding about tech not being a luxury, but a necessity,” he added. In the festive Q4 of 2020, Apple, for the first time doubled its smartphone market share in India to nearly 4 per cent..

As per early estimates from market intelligence firm CyberMedia Research (CMR), iPhone 11 and XR accounted for 67 pc of Apple’s shipments during the January- March period.