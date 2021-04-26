Warburg snaps up majority stake in packaging Co

Mumbai :





Warburg Pincus India head Vishal Mahadevia said packaging is a great way to play the fast-growing consumption story in India.

Parksons, founded in 1996, is the country’s largest independent folding carton manufacturer with a highly diversified product portfolio and over 300 customers across consumer, food, pharmaceutical and other end-markets. Parksons with its six manufacturing facilities has the capacity to convert over 1,25,000 mt of paper board annually and is the market leader in paper packaging.