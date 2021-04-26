Gold futures fall on low demand

New Delhi :

Gold prices fell by Rs 97 to Rs 47,435 per 10 gram in futures trade on Monday as speculators reduced their positions amid low demand.





On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for June delivery traded lower by Rs 97, or 0.2 per cent, at Rs 47,435 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,968 lots.





Analysts attributed the fall in gold prices to trimming of positions by participants.





Globally, gold traded 0.10 per cent lower at USD 1,776 an ounce in New York.