HCL Tech eyes double-digit growth, to move some workload to other geographies

New Delhi :

HCL Technologies President and CEO C Vijayakumar said the company is working with clients to prioritise important work. “We have a global organisation. We already have almost 30 per cent of our workforces present outside India. Some geographies have stabilised and their vaccination levels are very high, so they are taking a little more load. Everybody’s very understanding of the situation, clients and our employees in other geographies,” he added.





The company is hopeful of the situation starting to moderate over the next couple of weeks.





Clients are very understanding and supportive. And we are working with them to see how, if there is a shortfall of people in certain operations, what can we do to offset that, how can we prioritise some work over the other…very active conversations happen on a continuous basis,” Vijayakumar said.





Last year, the company had set up a COVID helpline for employees with a team of 15 doctors and 20 nurses. The company has now enhanced the team to 25 doctors and will scale it further by adding another 30 doctors.





The company is working with a hospital to set up a facility at two of its campuses to ensure employees get access to healthcare services.





Its total headcount stood at 1,68,977 people at the end of the March quarter with attrition at 9.9 per cent.





HCL Technologies intends to hire about 20,000 freshers in FY22, and its lateral hiring – which is dependent on the demand environment – is also expected to be higher than the previous fiscal.