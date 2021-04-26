Foundries seek price hike for supplies to offset loss

Coimbatore :

From November last year, there has been a steep increase in input and manpower cost due to Covid-19 recovery phase. “Majority of the Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) have revised upwards the prices of end products. However, these OEM’s do not compensate foundries for the increase in input cost and also delay the process of price compensation,” said S Balraj, Chairman, Indian Institute of Foundrymen, Coimbatore Chapter.





Over 70 per cent of the foundries cater to the needs of OEM’s by supplying castings. “Over 700 foundries operating from Coimbatore are unable to withstand the free run of input costs. In the emerging scenario, unless supported by suppliers and customers, government interventions apart, many foundries, especially the ones in MSME sector will find it extremely difficult to tide over the situation.”





The foundry sector, which has been largely dependent on the migrant workforce, has already taken efforts to reduce reliance on human interventions through modernisation.