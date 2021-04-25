Steel makers produce 3,474 ton/day liquid oxygen, more than capacity

New Delhi :

Domestic steel industry produced 3,474 metric tonne of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) on Saturday, higher than its daily production capacity to meet the shortage of the life-saving gas being used in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.





According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Steel on Sunday, there are 33 oxygen plants in the Indian steel sector, of which 29 are tapped regularly. The total daily oxygen production capacity of steel plants is 2,834 metric tonne (MT).





The production of LMO is 3,474 MT as reported on April 24, 2021, the statement said. "This is higher than the LMO production capacity because most units have reduced the production of Nitrogen and Argon and only producing LMO. With all these efforts, 2,894 tonnes were dispatched to different states on April 24 by public and private steel plants as against 1500/1700 tonne/day a week earlier," it said.





The ministry further said all efforts are being made by the industry to enhance the production of LMO and dispensing the same. All oxygen plants whether in private or public are working 24x7 and dispensing oxygen, it said adding steel plants are filling oxygen cylinders and supplying to the states/hospitals directly.





The statement also informed that the average delivery of liquid oxygen by SAIL has been raised to more than 800 tonne/day. Around 1,150 tonne LMO was delivered on April 23, and the quantity delivered by SAIL on Saturday was 960 tonne. While RINL in 2020-21 fiscal, supplied 8842 ton LMO, the company has supplied over 1,300-tonne oxygen from April 13 till Sunday. RINL has also increased its daily supply from 100 tonne to 140 tonne in last three days.