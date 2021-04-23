Nestle apologises for wrong depiction of Keibul Lamjao National Park on KitKat packaging

New Delhi :

FMCG major Nestle India on Friday apologized for wrongly depicting Manipur's Keibul Lamjao National Park location in Meghalaya on the packaging of its KitKat chocolate after objection by authorities from the state government.





The packaging of the particular batch of the KitKat travel break chocolate had also displayed a picture of a Red Panda, a species that is not found at the Keibul Lamjao National Park.





"While we stay at home, the KitKat travel break packs were aimed at bringing a smile in these tough times by celebrating beautiful locations. We got it wrong with the location of one of the packs celebrating wild life and we sincerely apologise for this unintentional error," a spokesperson of Nestle India said.





The spokesperson further said, "We are launching two new packs as soon as possible to bring to light the beauty of these destinations. These packs celebrate Keibul Lamjao National Park, Manipur and Balpakram National Park, Meghalaya."





On Thursday, in a letter to Nestle India CMD Suresh Narayanan, Manipur Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) and Chief Wild Warden, AK Joshi had pointed out that in the wrapping pack of KitKat chocolate, the location of Keibul Lamjao National Park has been shown in Meghalaya, which is factually incorrect as the only floating National Park in the world is situated in Manipur.





Moreover, accusing the company of "gross misrepresentation of facts", Joshi also objected to the display of a picture of a Red Panda, a species which is not found at Keibul Lamjao National Park in the same cover of the KitKat chocolate.





"This communication is, therefore, to inform you of this gross misrepresentation of facts which is protested by the authorities concerned in the State of Manipur," Joshi had written to Narayanan seeking a "fast and adequate redressal".