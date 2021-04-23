Infosys, BP in pact to curb emissions

Infosys and BP on Thursday announced that they have signed an MoU under which both companies intend to work together to develop an integrated Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to- end management of a customers’ energy assets and services.

File photo Bangalore : Together, they intend to explore opportunities using BP’s energy and mobility expertise and Infosys’ digital capabilities to manage energy assets, provide low carbon power, low carbon heating/cooling, and low carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI-based digital platform.