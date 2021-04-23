Apple pips Samsung to take second spot in India tablet market

New Delhi :

In Q1 2021, Apple iPads continued to perform exceptionally in India with more than 140 per cent (year-on-year) growth, as per estimates by market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR).





In the Q1, Apple iPad 8 garnered 17 per cent market share while Apple iPad Air 2020 had a 9 per cent market share in India.





Lenovo continued to lead the India tablet market in Q1 2021.





“Driven by the everything-from-home trend, Apple had a breakout quarter with iPad shipments growing a phenomenal 144 per cent year-on-year in Q1 2021. Apple’s success is remarkable, as it lacks the cost-advantage that Android tablets have,” said Prabhu Ram, Head-Industry Intelligence Group, CMR.





Apple was able to continue its strong growth momentum from the second half of 2020 into the new year.





Apple iPad’s growth (YoY) was 42 per cent for 2020 in the country while in the Q4 last year, it was a massive 135 per cent (YoY).