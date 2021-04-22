Air India cancels UK flights from April 24 to 30

New Delhi :

The move comes after Britain recently announced travel restrictions on non-UK and non-Irish citizens.

"Passengers who were to travel between India and UK, may kindly note that in view of recent restrictions announced by UK, flts from and to UK stand cancelled from 24th to 30th April '21. Further updates regarding rescheduling, refunds & waivers will be informed shortly."

"Between 24th to 30th April '21 we are in a process to schedule once a week flight to UK from Delhi & Mumbai. Information regarding the same will also be updated on our Website and Social Media Channels."

Recently, the UK said it will impose travel restrictions on air passengers coming from India due to the fast-spreading coronavirus variant in the South Asian country.

India was added in the 'Red List' of countries, or those countries whose citizens cannot freely travel to the UK.

Reports had quoted UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock terming the decision as a difficult but a vital one to make.

As per norms, non-UK or Irish citizens will not be allowed to enter the European country post early morning on Friday.

Presently, Vistara, Air India, Virgin Atlantic and British Airways operate flights between the two countries.

Last year, India had suspended all flights to and from the UK from December 23 in the wake of the new mutant strain of novel coronavirus found in the European country.