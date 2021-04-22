India records 22 IPOs worth over USD 2.5 bn

New Delhi :

Leading consultancy EY India’s IPO (Initial Public Offer) report released on Wednesday showed consumer products and retail, diversified industrial products, automotive and transportation were the most active sectors in terms of the number of IPOs in the 2021 Q1.





The IPOs include both in the main as well as SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) markets. “With a robust Q1, IPO market likely to stay bullish in Q2 2021,” it said, adding that India ranks ninth globally in terms of the number of IPOs Year-To-Date (YTD) 2021. There were 22 IPOs that mopped up $2,570.44 mn in the Q1 of this year, including five in the SME space.