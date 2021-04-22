Ratan Tata invests in Mailit, sum undisclosed

Mumbai :

While the financial details of the investment were not disclosed, Mailit said it plans to launch 500 mailrooms across India in addition to establishing fully mechanised warehouse and distribution centres in the next five years.





Mailit offers courier, cargo, 3PL, mail room management digital solutions and postal services to leading corporates and several blue chip companies in the Tata Group.





His strategy focuses on building India’s first digitally Integrated Logistics & Mailroom Solutions (IL&MS) platform bringing much-needed consolidation, enhanced efficiency and visibility to a fragmented market place, a statement said on Wednesday.





Mailit will focus on consolidating the entire value chain bringing seamless end-to-end distribution with real-time visibility, thereby reducing the overall logistics and distribution costs, it added.