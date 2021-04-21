India strategic investment plans intact: Coca-Cola

New Delhi :

Beverage major Coca-Cola Indias strategic investment of building long term presence in India is intact, the-newly appointed President of Coca-Cola India and South West Asia, Sanket Ray said. “We firmly believe India as a market has phenomenal business potential over the long term. “To capture this growth potential, our journey forward will require new investments, new capabilities and new business models, all supported by an eco-system of new local partnerships.” Notably, the company has completed its planned investment of $5 billion announced in 2012 for retail infra creation, bottling plants and introduction of new products, amongst others.