Exports may be in positive territory in FY22: Govt official

New Delhi :

Exports recorded a significant contraction in April last year but things started improving and the shipments have entered the positive territory. “So, I am quite positive and hopeful in 2021-22, we will be in solid positive territory. I have no doubts about that. But I do not want to predict numbers and make any targeted projections,” he told reporters. In March this year, the exports rose by 60.29 per cent to $34.45 billion. However, in 2020-21, the shipments dipped by 7.26 percent to $290.63 billion.