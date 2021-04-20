WeWork India launches WeWork Business Solutions

New Delhi :

A company statement said that WeWork Business Solutions is a platform that aims at offering hassle-free, cost-effective professional, and specially curated solutions to all WeWork members, both existing and new.





"Through this one-of-a-kind offering, WeWork will support its members with holistic expert solutions that enable them to focus on their business growth, while they take care of the rest," it said.





Through this solution, WeWork supports its members to explore and avail multiple services under one umbrella product. In addition to this, WeWork Business Solutions allows them to solely focus on their business growth and scalability by not spending any additional time and effort on outsourcing other professional services, it added.





Nihal Shetty, General Manager at WeWork India, said: "The needs of businesses have undergone a massive transformation in the past year. Hence, it is crucial to have the right set of business tools and solutions to adapt to the ever-evolving market dynamics."





As a commitment to provide innovative workplace solutions, WeWork will continue adding more services under the WBS umbrella, based on feedback from its members and enhance their business strategy to accelerate growth, the company said.