Ather to set up experience centres in Coimbatore

Coimbatore :

It has started delivery of its vehicles. Along with test-rides, the customers can learn about the features of the vehicle and purchase models - 450X and Ather 450 Plus - at the centre named Ather Space. This would open in May in association with Rajdurai’s E-Vehicle Pvt Ltd, the release said.





Ather Energy has already set up five fast-charging points called Ather Grid. These are located across key hot spots in Coimbatore and would install more such charging points in the coming months. For this, it is looking to partner with progressive hosts, including cafes and restaurants.