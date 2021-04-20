Transforming tech on the cards: HDFC Bank MD

New Delhi :

Sashi Jagdishan, MD, HDFC Bank, in a letter to employees, said the bank has faced five instances of downtime in last 28 months and every instance has hardened the bank’s resolve to do better, keeping customers in mind.





The RBI temporarily barred HDFC Bank in December 2020, from launching new digital banking initiatives and issuing new credit cards after taking a serious note of service outages at the lender over the last two years.





It was penalised by the RBI for two major outages (November 2018, and December 2019). RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said in December the regulator had some concerns about certain deficiencies and it was necessary HDFC Bank strengthens its IT system before expanding more.