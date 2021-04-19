SBI General launches helpline for customers

New Delhi :

SBI General on Monday said it is reaching out to its customers related to their health policies and claims process amidst the pandemic and has launched a round the clock number to assist them.





SBI General is helping customers with queries related to any of their health policies ranging from policy covers to the claims process with this health line, it said in a release.





This assumes significance against the backdrop of the rising coronavirus cases in the country as the infected people are scrabbling to get admitted in hospitals amidst huge pressure on the healthcare infrastructure.





SBI General also announced the launch of its '24X7 Healthline', a helpline for its health insurance customers. 'Healthline' has dedicated a tollfree number and a mobile number that will be attended by customer service team 24x7 to address the queries of SBIG customers related to health policies, the insurer said.





''Considering the situation with regard to the pandemic, we felt our customers would need servicing and support for their health insurance. Hence, through this 'Healthline' we intend to strengthen our commitment to our customers by being there to answer all their health policy related queries at any hour,'' said P C Kandpal, MD and CEO, SBI General Insurance.