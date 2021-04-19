Sensex tanks 1,400 points amid surging Covid cases

Mumbai :

Sensex touched an intraday low of 47,362.71 so far.

Around 10.10 a.m., Sensex was trading at 47,561.41, lower by 1,270.62 points or 2.60 per cent from its previous close of 48,832.03.

It opened at 47,940.81 at the intraday high of 47,940.81 points.

The Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange was trading at 14,275.85, lower by 342.00 points or 2.34 per cent from its previous close.

Selloff was witnessed in across sectors during the initial trade led by banking and financial stocks.