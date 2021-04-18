Petrol prices unchanged across metros

New Delhi :

In the national capital, petrol was sold for Rs 90.40 per litre on Sunday.

Similarly, price of the fuel in Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata also was unchanged at Rs 96.83, Rs 92.43 and Rs 90.62 per litre, respectively.

In line with petrol, prices of diesel also were same for the third straight day.

Price of the fuel in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata was Rs 80.73, Rs 87.81, Rs 85.75 and Rs 83.61 per litre, respectively.

Fuel prices have been unchanged after declining on April 15.

Fuel prices in the country have been unchanged as OMCs decided to go on a pause mode and analyse the global developments on oil prices before effecting a revision.