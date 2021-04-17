ALL delivers light bullet proof vehicles to IAF

Chennai :

These modern vehicles were delivered on April 13. The light bulletproof vehicle (LBPV) is an adapted version of Lockheed Martin’s CVNG (common vehicle next-gen), the company said in a regulatory filing. It has been developed under the transfer of technology (TOT) from Lockheed Martin to Ashok Leyland. It is completely indigenised and developed in India, Ashok Leyland added.





LBPV has high off-road mobility in mud, sand, rocks, and shallow water. It can accommodate a crew of 6 with ample cargo space to carry substantial mission equipment. The vehicle also offers superior protection and combat capability and the crew is well protected from both ballistic and blast threats, it added.





““This LBPV is another example of our team’s capability combined with a strong sense of understanding of what is required in arduous conditions,” Ashok Leyland MD-CEO Vipin Sondhi said.