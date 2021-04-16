GMR launches 'AeroCity Hyderabad'

Hyderabad :

Spread across 1,500 acres, GMR AeroCity Hyderabad is envisaged to be an integrated mixed-use development, which includes key ports and establishments like business park, retail park, aerospace and industrial park, logistics park and hospitality hub. It also provides a complete living and working experience, with support infrastructure, including schools, healthcare, rental accommodation, leisure and entertainment.

The company said the AeroCity being developed as an urban landscape with an international airport at its core, brings speed, agility and connectivity as unique business propositions.

With nearly one million square feet of leasable area, it is spread over four towers being developed in phases. Tower 1 is fully occupied and Tower 2 is ready for occupancy.

"AeroCity Hyderabad is creating a paradigm shift in the way of doing business in India. It offers connected, smart and sustainable workspaces with optimum leasing depth to maximise workspace design efficiency. Being part of an airport ecosystem, which has won many accolades over the years from national and international bodies for its service and infrastructure superiority and consistency, AeroCity Hyderabad also provides unparalleled ease of doing business to its trusted partners, who love to focus on their core business, leaving behind issues of infrastructure, facilities, security etc," said Aman Kapoor, CEO, GMR Airport Land Development (ALD).

Identifying the gap in quality leisure, retail, fun and entertainment avenues, GMR Group is conceptualising a lifestyle destination retail project "GMR Interchange" to enable live/work/play at the GMR AeroCity Hyderabad campus. Various entertainment avenues under proposal include a cinema and a family entertainment centre to be part of the Interchange project. A hospitality district is also being planned to cater to the demands from various users of AeroCity.

Well connected with an eight-lane expressway and an elevated corridor with the primary and secondary business districts of Hyderabad, GMR Business Park is strategically located with unparalleled local and global connectivity. In addition, at present, the airport is connected by more than 150 buses round the clock, and would soon be connected via an express metro system to the city.