Tencent Music appoints new CEO, chairman

Beijing :

Cussion had held the CEO’s position from July 2016.





Zhu has previously served as the vice president of Chinese technology giant Tencent Holdings Ltd, which controls Tencent Music.





The Chinese music streaming platform said Tong Tao Sang, the company’s current chairman, will resign from his position.





Tong will also quit as the chairman of the compensation committee and from all his roles as a director or an officer of affiliates of the company, the group added.





James Gordon Mitchell will serve as company’s chairman of compensation committee, it added.