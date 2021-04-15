Sony invests USD 200 mn more in Epic Games

San Francisco :

With the new funding round that involved over a dozen investors, Epic’s equity valuation has touched $28.7 billion.





Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney said on Tuesday the company will use the investment to “help accelerate our work around building connected social experiences in Fortnite, Rocket League and Fall Guys, while empowering game developers and creators with Unreal Engine, Epic Online Services and the Epic Games Store.”





The two companies worked closely together on developing the PS5’s storage architecture.