Elgi assists Italian Red Cross for COVID emergency

Chennai :

According to Elgi Equipments, its European arm, ELGi Europe when approached by Red Cross responded comprehensively with a charitable contribution of an air compressor package one of Italy’s Red Cross logistic hubs serving the Turin area.





The Red Cross Polo Logistica Valle di Susa site is a critical logistics hub that serves the Greater Turin area with emergency services, medicine delivery, transport and meal support, for vulnerable people. The compressed air system of ELGi is used to power tools, support the maintenance of Red Cross vehicles in Italy.