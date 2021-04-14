Gems, jewellery exports drop 25.71 per cent in FY21: Council

Mumbai :

“2020-2021 was an exceptional year, yet the industry has shown resilience, adapted to the new normal and strived towards attaining recovery in exports in the second half of the year.





“Post witnessing a decline in the first three quarters, the gems and jewellery exports have witnessed a remarkable growth of 12.73 per cent in the fourth quarter,” GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said in a statement.





Cut and polished diamonds (CPD) exports in FY21 declined by 8.87 per cent to Rs 1,20,302.04 crore from Rs 1,32,015.25 crore in the previous financial year.





Gold jewellery exports during FY21 witnessed a decline of 57.89 per cent to Rs 35,483.17 crore from Rs 84,270.81 crore in 2019-20.





Silver jewellery exports climbed 43.55 per cent to Rs 17,163.03 crore from Rs 11,955.75 crore in FY20.





Meanwhile, coloured gemstone exports during April 2020 to March 2021 dipped by 39.32 per cent to Rs 1,377.30 crore from Rs 2,269.69 crore in FY20.





In March, the overall exports grew by 73.98 per cent to Rs 24,729.57 crore, compared to Rs 14,214.24 crore in March 2020.





CPD exports during March went up by 117.58 per cent to Rs 15,530.11 crore from Rs 7,137.69 crore earlier.





Similarly, gold jewellery exports in March rose 22.50 per cent to Rs 5,505.19 crore from Rs 4,493.99 crore in the corresponding month of the previous fiscal.