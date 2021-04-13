Passenger vehicle sales decline by over 2 pc in 2020-21: SIAM

New Delhi :

As per the latest data by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), in the 2020-21 fiscal, passenger vehicle wholesales declined by 2.24 per cent to 27,11,457 units as against 27,73,519 units in 2019-20. Total two-wheeler dispatches during the last fiscal by companies to their respective dealer partners declined by 13.19 per cent to 1,51,19,387 units, as compared to 1,74,16,432 units in 2019-20.





Total commercial vehicles sales declined by 20.77 per cent to 5,68,559 units last financial year, as against 7,17,593 units in 2019-20.