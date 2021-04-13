ONGC scouts for KG gas buyers, expects minimum price of USD 6.6: Tender document

New Delhi :

According to the tender document, ONGC intends to start natural gas sale from its KG-DWN-98/2 block, which sits next to Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL)-BP Plc operated KG-D6 fields, from June-end.





Initially, 2 million standard cubic metres per day of gas has been offered for sale through an e-auction.





ONGC has sought bids indexed to Brent crude oil. Bids have been sought at a minimum of 10.5 per cent of the three-month average Brent crude oil price.





At the current Brent crude oil price of $63, the minimum price comes to $6.6 per million British thermal unit.





This price, however, will be subject to the ceiling or cap fixed by the government for deepsea fields every six months. The cap for six months beginning April 1 is $3.62 per mmBtu.