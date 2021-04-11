Mahindra to invest Rs 3,000 cr on EV business in next 3 years

New Delhi :

“So, for EVs we are going to invest Rs 3,000 crore additional to what we have talked about,” Mahindra Group Managing Director and CEO Anish Shah said.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd had earlier said it was investing Rs 9,000 crore in auto and farm sectors in the next five years.The company, which has set a goal of putting 5 lakh electric vehicles on Indian roads by 2025, has already invested Rs 1,700 crore in the EV business in India with another Rs 500 crore on a new research and development (R&D) centre.





While it has already opened its electric technologies plant in Bengaluru that produces battery packs, power electronics and motors, it has also invested in a new manufacturing unit at its chakan plant to produce EVs. Shah, who recently took over as Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, said the fresh investment “is over and above that”.





It will be utilised on various activities, including developing a new platform that can roll out multiple models, by combining the group’s various capabilities.