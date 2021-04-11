CAIT calls for staggered timings for different sectors amid Covid surge

New Delhi :

Amid rising Covid cases and talks of restrictions and partial lockdowns, the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi suggesting staggered working time for different sectors.





In its communication, the traders' body has said that instead of night curfew or lockdown, it would be more appropriate if alternate easy measures may be adopted at district levels all over the country.





CAIT noted that closer analysis of the Covid statistics over the last one week have made it clear that night curfew and lockdown in different states have not brought the desired results of bringing down the number of fresh cases.





Assuring full cooperation of the business community of India to both Central and state governments in their efforts against the coronavirus spread, it said that on one side, effective steps are needed to stop increase in Covid cases, and on the other, economic and commercial activities should also continue by observing safety protocols in a strict manner.





It suggested that private offices and other all kinds of offices may work from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., markets and shops may be allowed to work from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and banks and other financial institutions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.





It suggested that local administration in each city should be advised to formulate a joint strategy with local trade associations for keeping strict observance of Covid safety protocols in the markets and on the roads.





Stressing on the intensification of vaccination drives, it suggested "special vaccination camps" be held at prominent places in each market where all eligible traders, their employees, customers and other people can be vaccinated by observing all vaccination protocols.