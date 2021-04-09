Sahara's Subrata Roy tests positive for COVID-19

New Delhi :

Sahara Group Chairman Subrata Roy Sahara has tested positive for coronavirus.





Amidst the rising number of COVID-19 cases, Roy has appealed to everyone that the priority should be to "stay safe and take care of people around us", according to a release.





As per the release, Roy, who is the Managing Worker and Chairman of Sahara India Pariwar, has tested positive for coronavirus.





On Friday, India reported a record single-day spike of 1,31,968 new COVID-19 cases, pushing its infection tally to 1,30,60,542. The death toll increased to 1,67,642 with 780 more fatalities in a day, the highest since October 18, latest data from the Union health ministry showed.





Registering a steady increase for the 30th day in a row, the number of active COVID-19 cases increased to 9,79,608, which is 7.5 per cent of the total infections, as per the data updated at 8 am.