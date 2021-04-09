ChrysCapital invests USD 50 mn in WOW Skin Science

WOW Skin Science India Limited, a leading new-age personal care brand, has announced that ChrysCapital, a leading India-focused private equity firm, has agreed to invest $50 million in the company for a significant minority stake.

New Delhi : The transaction is a combination of a primary raise by the Company for growth initiatives, and a secondary sale by existing shareholders. Founded in 2014 by brothers Manish and Karan Chowdhary, WOW Skin Science develops and markets all-natural products.