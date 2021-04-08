Continue to see strong biz momentum in March quarter: Titan

New Delhi :

The company recorded strong revenue growth of 60 per cent for the overall March quarter due to the low base of March 2020, with revenue growth of over 36 per cent in the comparable January and February months.





“The company continued to witness strong business momentum as the COVID impact on the consumer sentiments seemed to fade in the early part of the quarter. After recording the best ever revenue in Q3, which was a festive season, the company again recorded very strong revenues in Q4,” Titan said in its quarterly update.