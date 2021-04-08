Tata Motors to foray into CNG space

New Delhi :

Accordingly, few of the company’s models will be offered with a factory fitted CNG kit. At present, Tata Motors provides an option to get the CNG kits fitted in some of its PVs at dealerships.





The move assumes significance in the light of high transportation fuel prices, which have spiked recently. Also, the new option is expected to complement the company’s portfolio of electric variants.





Shailesh Chandra, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, said factory-fitted CNG options of some models will be introduced in the current fiscal. “Currently, we have a comprehensive PV portfolio with ICE and EV options for customers to choose from. Our customers also have the option to get the CNG kits fitted at the dealerships. In FY22, our customers will also get a factory fitted CNG option for some of our models,” Chandra said.





On the current sales growth, Chandra cited new launches as well as continued financing support with attractive interest rates as the main factors for month-on-month rise in demand.





“Movement of people within the city and intercity has started. However, owing to limited public transport options and concerns over travel in available public transport options on account of the Covid-19 pandemic, reliance on private transport is expected to increase, giving boost to the demand for the vehicles. We are also seeing good traction from the rural sector owing to good Rabi harvest post the festive season,” Chandra said.





The company’s PV business posted its highest ever sales in nine years in March 2021 and Q4FY21. In FY21, the business registered its highest ever annual sales in eight years.