Glenmark Pharma to use USD40 mn loan for debt refinance, capex

Chennai :

Glenmark is having a good presence in generics, over the counter and specialty drugs. The IFC has committed an unsecured loan of $40 million to the company.





Queried about the deployment of the loan fund a company spokesperson told IANS: “The $40 mn loan will be utilized to refinance existing Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) and capex funding.”





The IFC in 2016 had invested in convertible debt of $75 million in Glenmark for expansion project.





According to the Glenmark spokesperson, IFC had subscribed to the company’s FCCB for a principal of $75 million.





“The FCCB’s have maturity in June 2022 and are not yet converted,” the official said.