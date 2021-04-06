Ola Electric ropes in Yongsung Kim to head Global Sales and Distribution

New Delhi :

At Ola Electric, Kim will lead both the domestic and international strategy for sales and go-to-market, a statement said.





“I am excited to have Yongsung join our team at Ola Electric and look forward to collaborating with him as we launch our range of electric products around the world,'' Ola Chairman and Group CEO Bhavish Aggarwal said.





Kim's expertise in sales, distribution and service will be critical for the company's global expansion and for bringing advanced, innovative electric products to customers, he added.





''I am very excited to join Ola Electric and its team to develop a winning strategy for India and global sales for its range of EV products, beginning with the Ola Scooter,'' Kim said. He further stated that with this new assignment, he has returned to India, where he spent several years in the sales teams of Hyundai Motor and Kia. ''So, it is doubly satisfying for me and a great opportunity to work together towards putting India on the world EV map,” Kim said.